17,775 new Covid cases, 128 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 17 Apr 2022 at 08:03

writer: Online Reporters

A mother takes her child under the belly of an elephant statue during a visit to Wat Sakhla in Samut Prakan’s Phra Samut Chedi district on Saturday. They wear face masks due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The country registered 17,775 more Covid-19 cases and 128 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 18,892 new cases and 125 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 17,693 local cases and 82 imported cases.

On Saturday, 24,545 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,029,959 Covid-19 cases, including 1,806,524 cases this year, with 3,788,523 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,882 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,181 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

