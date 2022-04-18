Water chief predicts big things for new master plan

Tourists park their cars at the viewpoint of Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam in Nakhon Nayok last October. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) claims its water management master plan could limit costs arising from both floods and drought while increasing water storage to benefit farmers and industrial zones.

Surasee Kittimonthon, secretary-general of ONWR, said the 2018-2037 blueprint will help reduce economic losses caused by water-related disasters and was a big step forward for water management.

"The master plan was drafted by stakeholders with the goal of achieving a multi-dimensional water management policy.

"We anticipate that during the first five years, it will increase national storage capacity to 1.797 billion cubic metres and add 1.17 million rai of irrigation zones which will benefit 1.08 million families and reduce flood levels," he said.

One key aspect of the master plan is the implementation of area-based management and a clear roadmap to achieve well-defined targets.

"We have seen many results in line with the plan," he added.

"During the first phase, there has been 35% progress in flood prevention projects along the lower basin of the Chao Phraya River while 21 more ongoing projects will increase water storage in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). There are 17 similar projects in the pipeline for the next 20 years," he said.

In addition, reservoir rehabilitation has also been implemented in Bueng Boraphet in Nakhon Sawan, Bueng Ratchanok in Phitsanulok and Bueng Si Fai in Phichit and Nong Han in Sakhon Nakhon, he added.

Mr Surasee said the government will also speed up 43 megaprojects, which include wastewater management improvement, creating more reservoirs to bolster water storage in targeted areas and a flood mitigation plan in Nakhon Si Thammarat and the rehabilitation of the Sane Sap canal.