16,994 new Covid cases, 124 more deaths

A show arena at Safari World Bangkok in Khlong Sam Wa district is packed with people during a special Songkran show over the weekend. (Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul)

The country registered 124 more Covid-19 fatalities and 16,994 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 128 coronavirus-related fatalities and 17,775 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 16,918 local cases and 76 imported ones.

On Sunday, 25,910 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 205,514 others were receiving treatment (down from 214,554 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,046,953 Covid-19 cases, including 1,823,518 this year, with 3,814,433 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,006 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,308 so far this year.