Songkran travel claims 278 lives on roads

Motorists return home from their Songkran holiday, through Prachin Buri province, on Sunday. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

There were 1,917 traffic accidents, which claimed 278 lives and injured 1,869 people, during the seven days of the government's road safety campaign for the Songkran festival. according to official figures.

Nirat Pongsitthithaworn, deputy interior permanent secretary, said on Monday that from April 11 to 17, there were 1,917 traffic accidents, with 1,869 injured people and 278 dead victims.

Chiang Rai province had the most accidents at 66. Chiang Mai had the highest number of injured people at 63 and Bangkok logged the bigget death toll at 13. Six provinces were free of road fatalities - Nakhon Phanom, Pattani, Yala, Ranong, Samut Sakhon and Sing Buri, Mr Nirat said.

On Sunday there were 188 traffic accidents, injuring 171 people and killing 31.

Boontham Lertsukkheekasem, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the number of accidents and injured people had declined but road deaths rose from the same period last year.