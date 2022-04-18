B50m worth of fake brand-name clothing seized in Phuket

Department of Special Investigation police seized falsely labelled clothing at one of the four locations raided in Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Department of Special Investigation police raided a warehouse and three houses in Kathu and Muang districts on Monday and seized more than 10,000 items of falsely labelled brand-name clothing with an estimated market value of 50 million baht.

The raids were led by Pol Capt Polsan Thoedsanguan, director-general of the Bureau of Intellectual Property, with a search warrant issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court.

The targets were a warehouse and a house in Moo 5 village of tambon Kathu, Kathu district, and two houses at Moo 2 in tambon Ko Kaew, Muang district.

The police teams found about 10,000 items of clothing falsely labelled with brand names such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike, Adidas and Chanel stored at the four locations. The market value of the seized items was estimated at 50 million baht in total.

The goods were moved to Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School in Muang district to be sorted out.

There were no arrests during the raids.

The investigation into the sources and ownership of the seized goods was continuing.