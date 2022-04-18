Cloud-based investment fleeced victims of B12bn

Thousands of people have complained to the Department of Special Investigation that they lost 12 billion baht in total investing in a fraudulent scheme claiming to lease cloud-based data storage space.

DSI director of informal financial business cases Wissanu Chimtrakul said on Monday that 3,531 people said they had been lured into investing online in the "Storage City Platform" since 2019.

He said 2,878 of them had already filed their formal complaints with the department, with estimated losses of 12 billion baht altogether.

According to the director, Concept Series Co and partners had invited people to invest in a cloud-based data storage project and offered an annual return of 200%.

The DSI had found about 600,000 bank account transactions linked to the scheme, with 20-30 companies receiving money.

Money was transferred to the accounts of company executives and some accounts had 8,000 to 100,000 baht still in them, Mr Wissanu said.

He said the DSI was investigating the case. Supasorn Duangchana, a director of Concept Series, was a suspect in the case and had been arrested in Bangkok last Tuesday, he said.