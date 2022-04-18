Roof of Don Mueang airport terminal collapses

The roof of a newly built bus terminal at Don Mueang airport north of Bangkok collapsed in heavy rain on Monday. (Photo: Sarot Meksophawannakul)

The roof of a new bus terminal at Don Mueang airport collapsed as heavy rain hit parts of Bangkok on Monday evening.

Photos on social media showed the roof and a wall of the newly built structure buckled under the weight of rainwater from a violent summer storm.

No one was injured because the building had not been opened for use.

The structure was erected near Terminal 1 of Don Mueang airport to be a service hall for tour groups.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said he ordered Airports of Thailand Plc to quickly investigate the cause of the collapse. The building was completed about a year ago but had not been opened due to the impact of Covid-19.

Heavy rain and strong winds hit Bangkok on Monday evening, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said Nong Chok district was hit the hardest.

The Meteorological Department earlier warned of summer storms due to a high-pressure system in the northern, northeastern, eastern and central regions, including Greater Bangkok.

People were advised to stay inside and if they must go out, avoid big trees due to strong, gusty winds, it said.