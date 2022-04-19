Section
16,891 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths
Thailand
16,891 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths

published : 19 Apr 2022 at 07:52

writer: Online Reporters

People wait to get Covid-19 vaccinations at the centre based in Bang Sue Grand Station. The service resumed after the end of the long Songkran holiday on Monday. Anyone living or working in Thailand can walk in and receive their first, second, third or fourth shot. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The country registered 129 more Covid-19 fatalities and 16,891 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 124 coronavirus-related fatalities and 16,994 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 16,806 local cases and 85 imported ones.

On Monday, 24,927 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 197,349 others were receiving treatment (down from 205,514 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,063,844 Covid-19 cases, including 1,840,409 this year, with 3,839,360 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,135 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,437 so far this year.

