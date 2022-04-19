Myanmar returns two Thai fishermen

Section
Thailand
General

published : 19 Apr 2022 at 11:07

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The two Thai fishermen, kneeling, are handed over to Thai officials at a boat pier of the immigration office of Kawthaung, Myanmar, on Monday. The two were caught illegally fishing on March 27. (Photo: Supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)
RANONG: Two Thai men caught fishing in Myanmar territorial waters three weeks ago were handed over to Thai officials at an immigration office in Kawthaung province, Myanmar, on Monday, Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 announced on Tuesday.

Suden Da-oad, 53, and Harone Da-ani, 44, both from Ban Ko Sin Hai in tambon Pak Nam in Muang district, Ranong province, were detained on March 27 while fishing from their boat in Myanmar waters between Koh Mo and Koh Son.

On March 28, Thai officials in Ranong sent a letter to the joint Thai-Myanmar Border Committee in Kawthaung province seeking the return of the two men, citing the good relations between the two countries.

Myanmar agreed to release them without charges and set April 18 for the hand over at the immigration office in Kawthaung.

The two men were taken back to Ranong and handed over to immigration police. They were charged with leaving the country illegally.

They were to spend five days in quarantine for Covid-19 checks at Border Patrol Police Company 415 headquarters before being released.

