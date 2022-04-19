Gambling arrests on Koh Samui
published : 19 Apr 2022 at 12:30
writer: Supapong Chaolan
SURAT THANI: Nineteen people were arrested when police raided a gambling venue at Bo Phut on Koh Samui on Monday night.
Police from Bo Phut station and district officials entered the one-storey commercial building at Moo 2 in tambon Bo Phut about 6.20pm.
They arrested 19 people, punters playing the dragon-tiger game and employees, three of them Cambodians.
They seized 42 items - 45,000 baht cash, sets of cards, dice, poker chips, closed-circuit television cameras with servers, computer equipment, television sets and tables for baccarat, dragon-tiger and hi-lo games.
Those arrested allegedly admitted to gambling and to violating Covid-19 rules issued under the emergency decree.
The Cambodian employees were additionally charged with illegally entering and staying in the country.