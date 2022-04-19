Gambling arrests on Koh Samui

Police and administrative officials examine a table used for the dragon-tiger game, during the raid on a gambling den at Bo Phut on Koh Samui on Monday night. Nineteen people were arrested. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Nineteen people were arrested when police raided a gambling venue at Bo Phut on Koh Samui on Monday night.

Police from Bo Phut station and district officials entered the one-storey commercial building at Moo 2 in tambon Bo Phut about 6.20pm.

They arrested 19 people, punters playing the dragon-tiger game and employees, three of them Cambodians.

They seized 42 items - 45,000 baht cash, sets of cards, dice, poker chips, closed-circuit television cameras with servers, computer equipment, television sets and tables for baccarat, dragon-tiger and hi-lo games.

Those arrested allegedly admitted to gambling and to violating Covid-19 rules issued under the emergency decree.

The Cambodian employees were additionally charged with illegally entering and staying in the country.