Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Gambling arrests on Koh Samui
Thailand
General

Gambling arrests on Koh Samui

published : 19 Apr 2022 at 12:30

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Police and administrative officials examine a table used for the dragon-tiger game, during the raid on a gambling den at Bo Phut on Koh Samui on Monday night. Nineteen people were arrested. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
Police and administrative officials examine a table used for the dragon-tiger game, during the raid on a gambling den at Bo Phut on Koh Samui on Monday night. Nineteen people were arrested. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Nineteen people were arrested when police raided a gambling venue at Bo Phut on Koh Samui on Monday night.

Police from Bo Phut station and district officials entered the one-storey commercial building at Moo 2 in tambon Bo Phut about 6.20pm.

They arrested 19  people, punters playing the dragon-tiger game and employees, three of them Cambodians.

They seized 42 items - 45,000 baht cash, sets of cards, dice, poker chips, closed-circuit television cameras with servers, computer equipment, television sets and tables for baccarat, dragon-tiger and hi-lo games.

Those arrested allegedly admitted to gambling and to violating Covid-19 rules issued under the emergency decree.

The Cambodian employees were additionally charged with illegally entering and staying in the country.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Gambling arrests on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: Nineteen people were arrested when police raided a gambling venue at Bo Phut on Koh Samui on Monday night.

12:30
Travel

Singapore aims to remove all tests for vaccinated visitors soon

Singapore targets to remove all Covid-19 tests for fully-vaccinated visitors “very soon,” possibly in the next few weeks, Keith Tan, chief executive of the nation’s tourism board, said in a forum in Manila Tuesday.

12:06
Thailand

Overloaded gutters blamed for airport roof collapse

Heavy rain had overloaded and collapsed the guttering of a new passenger hall at Don Mueang airport on Monday evening, bringing down part of the roof and wall, according to Airports of Thailand.

12:01