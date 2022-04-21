21,931 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths

Covid-19-infected people with mild symptoms can drive in and get Covid-19 medicines at a newly-opened Drive Thru service at a public van station in Pathum Thani's Thanyaburi district. The service is operated by the Public Health office and is open from 10am to 6pm daily. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 129 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,931 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 128 coronavirus-related fatalities and 20,455 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 21,816 local cases and 115 imported ones.

On Wednesday, 24,619 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 188,926 others were receiving treatment (down from 191,743 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,106,230 Covid-19 cases, including 1,882,795 this year, with 3,889,912 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,392 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,694 so far this year.