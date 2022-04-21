Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two Ukrainians arrested for offences in US, for extradition
Thailand
General

Two Ukrainians arrested for offences in US, for extradition

published : 21 Apr 2022 at 16:33

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Crime Suppression police raid a villa in Phuket on April 19 to arrest two Ukrainian men wanted in the US for allegedly sheltering illegal migrant workers, money laundering and tax evasion. (Photo supplied)
Crime Suppression police raid a villa in Phuket on April 19 to arrest two Ukrainian men wanted in the US for allegedly sheltering illegal migrant workers, money laundering and tax evasion. (Photo supplied)

Two men who ran job placement agencies in the United States and are accused there of colluding in sheltering illegal migrants, money laundering and tax fraud have been arrested in Phuket province.

The arrests were announced jointly on Thursday by Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) chief Pol Maj Montri Khetkhan and Eric McLoughlin, the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) regional attache.

The two men are Oleksandr Yurchyk, 37, and Oleg Olynyk, 39, both Ukrainian nationals. 

The suspects were wanted on arrest warrants in the US  for colluding in providing shelter to illegal migrants, money laundering and tax evasion, Pol Maj Gen Jirabhop said.

The HSI had sought cooperation from the CIB in tracking down and detaining the two men,  who fled to Thailand after committing the alleged offences between 2007 and 2021,

They ran job placement agencies in Florida and allegedly placed hundreds of illegal migrant workers in jobs at hotels, bars, restaurants and other places. They had allegedly illegally earned the equivalent of about 2.25 billion baht and allegedly evaded US taxes equal to 337 million baht, the CIB chief said.

The police investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects at a villa in Phuket province on April 19.

The two men were questioned with the help of an interpreter. They allegedly admitted they were the people named in the US arrest warrants and said they would fight the case in court.

US authorities will seek their extradition to stand trial in America.

Police talk to one of two Ukrainian men arrested in Phuket. (Photos supplied)

(Photo supplied)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Two Ukrainians arrested for offences in US, for extradition

Two men who ran job placement agencies in the United States and are accused there of colluding in sheltering illegal migrants, money laundering and tax fraud have been arrested in Phuket province.

16:33
World

Russia fines Google over YouTube "fakes" - Tass

Russia fined Alphabet Inc's Google 4 million roubles (1.7 million baht) for failing to delete what it terms "fake" information about its special operation in Ukraine, the Tass news agency reported on Thursday.

15:31
World

Myanmar plans energy investments, struggles with power outages

Myanmar's junta government plans to increase investment in the energy sector, seeking to shore up the supply of power as the country grapples with lengthy daily blackouts, its information minister said on Thursday.

15:28