Mahidol among global top 50 for performing arts

Thailand's Mahidol University ranked among the top 50 universities globally under the performing arts discipline on Subject 2022's QS World University Rankings list.

The rankings were released by UK-based education and career consultant Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Anek Laothamatas said on Thursday that Thai universities were among the top in 122 categories on the list, initially published earlier this month.

Mahidol ranked 47 out of 50 in the performing arts discipline.

Mr Anek said other Thai universities were listed in the top 100 under various disciplines.

For instance, Chulalongkorn earned top rankings in four disciplines -- performing arts, engineering-petroleum, development studies and social policy & administration, he said.

Meanwhile, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang ranked high in the engineering-petroleum category and Kasetsart University topped the agriculture & forestry category, he said.

Mahidol also ranked high in pharmacy & pharmacology, he said.

He said the figures show that universities in Thailand intend to improve their standings on the QS list.

For instance, Chulalongkorn was ranked for 35 subjects this year compared to 30 last year while Mahidol was highly placed in 20 subjects, up from 16.

Chiang Mai University figured highly in 13 subjects, up from nine, while Thammasat University ranked high in 13, up from five, he said.

According to the rankings, ETH Zurich is continental Europe's top university, placing first in three subjects.