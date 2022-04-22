Chicken egg prices up

A worker sorts chicken eggs by size in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The ex-farm price of chicken eggs in mixed sizes rose by 10 satang to 3.50 baht per egg on Friday, on rising feed costs, according to the Layer Farmer Association.

The new price was also announced by layer farmers in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Suphan Buri, Lamphun and Chiang Mai provinces, media reported.

Manote Chuthapthim, president of the association, was quoted as saying that feed costs had gradually increased. The cost of egg production rose to 3.20 baht per egg for small-scale farmers, up from 2.80 baht recently.