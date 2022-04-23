20,052 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths

Covid-19-infected people with mild symptoms receive medicines at a newly-opened Drive Thru service at a public van station in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district on April 18, 2022. The service is operated by the Public Health office and is open from 10am to 6pm daily. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 20,052 more Covid-19 cases and 129 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 21,808 new cases and 128 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

There were 20,004 local cases and 48 imported cases.

On Friday, 22,361 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,148,090 Covid-19 cases, including 1,924,655 cases this year, with 3,932,099 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,649 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,951 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.