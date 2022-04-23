Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
20,052 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths
Thailand
General

20,052 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths

published : 23 Apr 2022 at 08:18

writer: Online Reporters

Covid-19-infected people with mild symptoms receive medicines at a newly-opened Drive Thru service at a public van station in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district on April 18, 2022. The service is operated by the Public Health office and is open from 10am to 6pm daily. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Covid-19-infected people with mild symptoms receive medicines at a newly-opened Drive Thru service at a public van station in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district on April 18, 2022. The service is operated by the Public Health office and is open from 10am to 6pm daily. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 20,052 more Covid-19 cases and 129 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

The country registered 20,052  more Covid-19 cases and 129 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 21,808 new cases and 128 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

There were 20,004 local cases and 48 imported cases.

On Friday, 22,361 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,148,090 Covid-19 cases, including 1,924,655 cases this year, with 3,932,099 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,649 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,951 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

New push to vaccinate school kids this term

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has held talks with the Ministry of Education on distributing vaccines for school kids, ahead of the new term which begins next month.

08:20
Thailand

20,052 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths

The country registered 20,052 more Covid-19 cases and 129 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

08:18
Tech

EU agrees on internet rulebook for Google, Facebook, other tech giants

BRUSSELS: European Union countries and EU lawmakers on Saturday clinched a deal on new rules requiring tech giants to do more to police illegal content on their platforms and to pay a fee to regulators monitoring their compliance.

08:05