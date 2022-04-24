17,784 new Covid cases, 126 more deaths

People wait to get Covid-19 vaccinations at the centre based in Bang Sue Grand Station on Monday. The service resumed after the end of the long Songkran holiday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 17,784 more Covid-19 cases and 126 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 20,052 new cases and 129 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 17,706 local cases and 78 imported cases.

On Saturday, 22,846 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,165,874 Covid-19 cases, including 1,942,439 cases this year, with 3,954,945 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,775 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,077 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.