New Covid cases fall to 17,784 but 2022 death toll passes 6,000

People wait to get Covid-19 vaccinations at the centre based in Bang Sue Grand Station on Monday. The service resumed after the end of the long Songkran holiday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 17,784 more Covid-19 cases and 126 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 20,052 new cases and 129 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

The figures reported on Sunday did not include 14,937 positive results from antigen tests, which would raise the total to 32,721.

The 24-hour period saw 22,846 Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, a total of 183,154 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 44,824 in hospitals, 36,789 in field hospitals and hospitel facilities and 100,859 in home/community isolation, according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 1,929 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation and 899 dependent on ventilators.

Of the seriously ill patients, Bangkok had the most cases at 186, followed by 76 in Samut Prakan, 75 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 73 in Kanchanaburi and 69 in Suphan Buri, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Sunday afternoon.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

According to the CCSA, the 98 people who died were aged from one to 99 with an average age of 74. Two were from Myanmar and one from the United States.

Bangkok logged eight new deaths and there were 11 in adjacent provinces — four in Samut Prakan, three in Pathum Thani and two each in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had 39 deaths, led by six in Suphan Buri.

The North reported 16 deaths, led by three in each of Chiang Mai, Uttaradit and Phetchabun.

The Northeast saw 35 new fatalities, led by six in Ubon Ratchathani.

The South had 17 deaths, led by seven in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

All but 78 of the 17,784 new cases announced on Sunday were transmitted inside Thailand.

Bangkok continued to record the most daily cases at 3,200, followed by 767 in Khon Kaen, 686 in Samut Prakan, 608 in Chon Buri and 510 in Nonthaburi.

The 78 imported cases came from 24 countries. They included 10 from the United Kingdom and nine from France.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 132.56 million doses administered as of Saturday, leaving 80.7% of the population with at least one dose, 73.3% at least two shots and 36.6% at least one booster shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,165,874 Covid-19 cases, including 1,942,439 cases this year, with 3,954,945 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,775 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,077 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.