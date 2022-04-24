Section
Local government official slain in Yala gun attack
Thailand
General

published : 24 Apr 2022 at 09:18

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Police examine a pickup belonging to Abdultale Chapakiya parked at the construction site of a new house in Muang district of Yala province, where he was shot to death on Saturday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
YALA: An assistant chairman of a tambon administration organisation (TAO), who was also a construction contractor, was shot dead in a gun attack in Muang district of this southern border province on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Pol Col Suthivet Boonratkalin, deputy chief of Yala police, said the incident occurred at a house under construction on Wong Wian road in tambon Sateng.

Police arrived at the the scene to find Abdultale Chapakiya, 48, lying dead in a pool of blood at the construction site.

Abdultale was assistant chairman of the Khao Tum TAO in tambon Khao Tum in Pattani's Yarang district. He was also a construction contractor.

Construction workers told the police that while Abdultale was at the site for inspection, a man came to see him and a heated argument ensued. The man then pulled out a 9mm gun and fired 10 shots at Abtultale, killing him on the spot, before fleeing. Ten spent cartridges of 9mm ammunition were left at the scene.

The police were gathering evidence and examining security camera recordings in order to identify and then search for the attacker.

An investigation was underway to establish whether the attack was related to a business conflict or insurgency in the region.

World

9 people from stricken tour boat off Hokkaido found, 8 unresponsive

SAPPORO: The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) said nine people believed to be among 26 passengers and crew aboard a tourist boat that went missing off Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula were found on Sunday, with eight confirmed to be in a nonresponsive state.

13:10
World

Top US officials to meet Zelensky on first wartime visit to Kyiv

KYIVศ The United States' top diplomat and defence chief were Sunday set to make their first wartime visits to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, with fierce battles raging in the east of the country.

11:45
Thailand

Car bomb rocks Myawaddy, putting Mae Sot on security alert

MAE SOT, TAK: A car bomb went off at the foot of the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge on the Myawaddy side of the border opposite Thailand's Mae Sot district late on Saturday night, prompting Thai security units to be put on alert, according to Thai media reports.

11:39