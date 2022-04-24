Section
Injured striped dolphin beaches in Phuket
Thailand
General

published : 24 Apr 2022 at 15:15

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Vets and officials check the condition of a dolphin washed up on Nai Yang beach in Thalang district of Phuket province before taking it to the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre on the island on Sunday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
Vets and officials check the condition of a dolphin washed up on Nai Yang beach in Thalang district of Phuket province before taking it to the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre on the island on Sunday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A striped dolphin washed up on Nai Yang beach in Thalang district on Sunday morning with injuries, according to Sirinat National Park chief Sorasak Rananan.

Mr Sorasak said the dolphin had been found on the beach by local villagers and tourists at about 7.30am.

A rescue team from Sakhu tambon administration organisation and officials from the Sirinat National Park went to the spot to give the marine mammal first aid.

The dolphin was male, about 1.70 centimetres long, about 80 centimetres in circumference, weighed about 80 kilogrammes and appeared weak.

It was taken by stretcher to the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animals Rescue Centre at Laem Phanwa in Muang district, Phuket, for treatment.

Patcharaporn Kaewmong, a veterinarian from the centre, said the dolphin had one wound in the tail, one in the right side of the body and one at the mouth.

Mr Sorasak said four dolphins had been sighted on Saturday, but he did not know whether this was one of them.

The dolphin might have been injured while trapped in a fishing net, from which it managed to escape, he said.

