Drug suspect arrested, meth pills seized

Handcuffed drug suspect Annop Suksanguan on Sunday points to some meth pills in his car after he was arrested on Saturday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man suspected of being a major drug dealer was arrested and 100,030 methamphetamine pills seized on Saturday, police said at a press conference on Sunday.

Border Patrol Police (BPP) Company 417 commander Pol Lt Col Veerasak Kongphet said the suspect, Annop Suksanguan, 32, was arrested in a BPP raid on a rented house at Moo 4 village in tambon Chandee of Chawang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Thirty meth pills and two mobile phones were found in his possession.

In an investigation, police said Mr Annop admitted he had told a friend named Kiatisak Nukaew to go to Songkhla to pick up an quantity of meth pills and bring the drugs to him at the house in Chawang district.



En route from Songkhla to Chawang district, Mr Kiatisak's car was involved in an accident in Phatthalung. Mr Kiatisak was admitted for treatment at Phatthalung Hospital. The car, a white Suzuki Swift, was moved by police to the province's Muang police station.



Pol Lt Gen Veerasak said Mr Annop was subsequently taken to the police station in Phatthalung to search the car. In the search, 100,030 meth pills were found hidden behind the driver's seat.