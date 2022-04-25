More illegal job seekers caught in Kanchanaburi

A soldier of the Surasee Task Force keeps an eye on some of the Myanmar illegal migrants arrested at five locations in Kanchanaburi province on Sunday and Monday. (Photo: Surasee Task Force / Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Army patrols from the Surasee Task Force arrested another 76 Myanmar nationals who illegally crossed the border into this western province en route to promised jobs.

On Sunday job seekers were caught at three different locations - one at Ban Tha Khanun in Thong Pha Phum district; 26 at Ban Huay Nam Khao in Muang district; and, 12 at Ban Hin Si Pattana in Dan Makham Tia district.



Early Monday, 28 were caught at Ban Thung Masoeyo in Sai Yok district and another nine at Ban Thung Nang Kruan in Thong Pha Phum district.

They were from Mawlamyine, Yangon, Bago and Rakhine townships in Myanmar. They said they had paid 20,000-30,000 baht each to brokers for jobs promised in Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Kanchanaburi or Bangkok.

They were handed over to police stations in the districts of entry for legal proceedings, pending deportation.