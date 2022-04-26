30 illegal Myanmar migrants caught in Ayutthaya

Highway police examined one of the two pickups they stopped for a search on Highway 304 in Lat Bua Khao district, Ayutthaya, on Tuesday morning. Thirty illegal Myanmar migrants were found in the two vehicles. (Photo supplied)

AYUTTHAYA: Highway police intercepted two pickup trucks in Lat Bua Luang district early on Tuesday and arrested 30 Myanmar nationals, who were charged with illegal entry.

Pol Lt Col Thanasak Prasatthong, chief of Ayutthaya highway police, said the two pickups were stopped between kilometre markers 33 and 34 on Highway 340 (Taling Chan-Suphan Buri) in tambon Lak Chai.

Officers found 15 Myanmar nationals in each vehicle. The drivers, Pachi Malo and Sorawut Kongkhiri, were arrested. Both are from Tha Song Yang district, Tak province.

During questioning, Mr Pachi, 46, said he picked up 15 of the Myanmar migrants on the ring road of Suphan Buri town and was taking them to Samut Prakan province. He was paid 700 baht for transporting each of them.

Mr Sorawut, 28, said the other 15 migrants were picked up in Manorom district, Chai Nat province. The driver was paid 1,000 to 2,000 baht for transporting each of them to Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri and Ratchaburi provinces, based on distance travelled.

The job seekers told police that they had paid 16,000 to 20,000 baht each to brokers who arranged transportation to take them from the border to destinations in Thailand.