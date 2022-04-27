14,887 new Covid cases, 125 more deaths

Covid-19 vaccination continues at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 125 more Covid-19 fatalities and 14,887 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 120 coronavirus-related fatalities and 13,816 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 14,816 local cases and 71 imported ones.

On Tuesday, 18,919 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 162,967 others were receiving treatment (down from 167,124 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,209,571 Covid-19 cases, including 1,986,136 this year, with 4,018,460 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,144 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,446 so far this year.