Lahaina Noon in Bangkok

At 12.16pm on Wednesday, the Sun's rays were perpendicular, or exactly 90 degrees over Bangkok. Shadows of people and any other objects are at their shortest during this phenomenon known as the subsolar point, or Lahaina Noon in Hawaii.

In these photographs taken on Wednesday, Bangkokians are seen outdoors with sunlight above them. (Photos: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

At Siam Amazing Park in Khan Na Yao district of Bangkok, people cool themselves under a waterfall to beat the heat. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

- Hot weather in Korat -

In Nakhon Ratchasima province, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo sprays a mist of water on a young elephant to cool off during the sweltering heat on Wednesday.

Temperatures in this northeastern province ranged from 27 to 38 degrees Celsius Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Department's forecast. (Photos: Prasit Tangprasert)