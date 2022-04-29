Thailand Pass stays, but in 'faster form'

An air arrival undergoes an immigration process at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government has said it has not cancelled the Thailand Pass registration requirement for foreign travellers yet but it will be made more conve­nient and quicker to obtain.

Dr Sumanee Wacharasint, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the requirement will be retained but the procedure will be streamlined for smoother ease of entry into the country.

"The procedure involves checking vaccination certificates, proof of hotel bookings, insurance documents, and documents for booking RT-PCR tests upon arrival," said Dr Sumanee, who also serves as director of the Department of Disease Control's Risk Communication and Health Behavioural Development Bureau.

However, from May 1 the Test & Go entry scheme will be cancelled, without any need for bookings for alternative quarantine (AQ) hotels and RT-PCR tests, which will facilitate faster Thailand Pass registration, she said.

Vaccination certificates take less time to check than bookings, Dr Sumanee said.

"Therefore, Thailand Pass registration has remained in place, and there should be no problems from May 1. But the CCSA will monitor the situation regularly. If the situation improves, a further easing of entry rules is expected to follow," she said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul earlier said the government will consider where they will scrap antigen testing and Thailand Pass registration requirements for foreign visitors after the Test & Go entry scheme and RT-PCR tests upon arrival are cancelled next month.

From May 1, fully vaccinated visitors will not be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival. They will be urged to self-test with antigen kits during their stay. Vaccinated travellers must register for entry via Thailand Pass and present proof of vaccination. If they test positive, they can enter their Covid-19 insurance process or take care of their own treatment.

Unvaccinated travellers will be welcomed if they present proof of a negative RT-PCR test no more than 72 hours before their trip and register via Thailand Pass.

They will be allowed entry without the need for any Covid-19 testing as in the case of vaccinated travellers.

High-risk visitors will be quarantined for five days.