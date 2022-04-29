Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
220kg of 'ice' found on overturned pickup
Thailand
General

220kg of 'ice' found on overturned pickup

published : 29 Apr 2022 at 12:32

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Police examine a vegetable truck on Highway 41 in Tha Chana district, Surat Thani, on Thursday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
Police examine a vegetable truck on Highway 41 in Tha Chana district, Surat Thani, on Thursday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Police found 220 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, hidden on a pickup truck that overturned in Tha Chana district on Thursday night.

The white Isuzu truck registered in Songkhla province overturned on the south-bound side of Highway 41 in tambon Khan Thulee following an accident. It had a full load of cabbage, but no one stayed to claim ownership.

Eyewitnesses told police that the driver of the truck and an attendant immediately fled the scene on another six-wheeled truck after emerging from the wreckage.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found nine sacks under cabbage bags containing 220 packs of crystal meth, weighing a combined 220 kg. Each pack had a "Guanyinwang" logo and a description indicating the content as "Refined Chinese tea".

Police estimated the market value of the discovery at 220 million baht and believe it was being transported from a neighbouring country in the North to the far South for further smuggling out to a third-party country.

Tha Chana police pose behind nine sacks of 'ice' found in an overturned pickup truck on Thursday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

This billionaire is now even richer than Warren Buffet

Warren Buffett is now looking up to someone else on the list of the world's richest people.

13:00
Business

SCG Chemicals seeking up to $3bn in largest Thai IPO

SCG Chemicals Pcl, a unit of Siam Cement Pcl, is seeking to raise as much as US$3 billion in what could be Thailand's largest ever initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

12:46
Thailand

220kg of 'ice' found on overturned pickup

SURAT THANI: Police found 220 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, hidden on a pickup truck that overturned in Tha Chana district on Thursday night.

12:32