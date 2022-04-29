Section
Navy investigates sexual degradation case
Thailand
General

Chief petty officer transferred for allegedly forcing private to drink semen

published : 29 Apr 2022 at 18:07

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Vice Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, says officers have been ordered to treat privates with respect and refrain from degrading discipline. (Navy photo)
The navy has transferred a chief petty officer to an inactive post while it investigates allegations that he forced privates into a sexually degrading act.

The incident occurred last October when the​ officer in question was an instructor of privates, said Vice Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy. It was alleged that he forced them to drink his semen.

The navy has apologised to the privates concerned and their families. The navy chief ordered subordinates to treat new privates with respect, base disciplinary action on goodwill and necessity and refrain from human rights violations, Vice Adm Pokkrong said.

Thaksin Ngokphisai, a 22-year-old chief petty officer second class with the Security Regiment of the Royal Thai Marine Corps, has been reassigned to duties that do not put him in contact with privates, pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation. The regiment is in Sattahip district of Chon Buri.

