12,888 new Covid cases, 126 more deaths

A girl colors a drawing while waiting to receive a vaccine against Covid-19 at Bang Sue Grand Station, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 126 more Covid-19 fatalities and 12,888 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 129 coronavirus-related fatalities and 14,053 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 12,399 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 25,287.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 12,745 in the general population, 39 among prison inmates and 104 in arrivals from other countries.

On Friday, 17,105 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering while 151,567 others were receiving treatment (down from 155,910 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,250,949 Covid-19 cases, including 2,027,514 this year, with 4,070,856 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,526 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,828 so far this year.