Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Chinese, Myanmar, Thais arrested at drug party in Pattaya
Thailand
General

Chinese, Myanmar, Thais arrested at drug party in Pattaya

published : 30 Apr 2022 at 11:16

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Police arrest 16 people and seize some illicit drugs during a raid in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Saturday. (Photos supplied)
Police arrest 16 people and seize some illicit drugs during a raid in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Saturday. (Photos supplied)

CHON BURI: Sixteen people, most from China and Myanmar, were arrested and some illicit drugs seized during a police raid on a commercial building in Pattaya early on Saturday morning, police said.

Acting on complaints from residents that late-night parties were often held in the building in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, immigration police raided the place about 4.30am. 

Upon arriving, officers found the room hosting the party as loud music could be heard. They arrested 16 people, including eight (five men and three women) from China, six (one man and five women) from Myanmar and two Thai women. 

The arresting team also found several packs of ketamine in the room.

The suspects were taken for a drug test at the Immigration Bureau, pending further legal action.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Russia urges US, Nato to halt Kyiv arms supply

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) to stop supplying Kyiv with arms if they are "really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis", Chinese state media reported Saturday.

12:24
Thailand

8 drug couriers killed in border clash, 4.5m speed pills seized

CHIANG RAI: Eight members of a drug caravan were killed and 45 rucksacks of 4.5 million methamphetamine pills seized following a clash with a military patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Fa Luang district in the early hours of Saturday.

11:25
Thailand

Chinese, Myanmar, Thais arrested at drug party in Pattaya

CHON BURI: Sixteen people, most from China and Myanmar, were arrested and some illicit drugs seized during a police raid on a commercial building in Pattaya early on Saturday morning, police said.

11:16