Three alleged suppliers to Phuket drug trade arrested

Speed pills and crystal meth seized in two operations in Songkhla

Drug suppression police take Witsanu Promsila and his wife Jiraphorn Wongkaew to search a house in Ranot district of Songkhla, where the couple allegedly kept crystal methamphetamine and speed pills. (Photo supplied)

Three people who allegedly supplied illicit drugs to dealers in Phuket and nearby southern provinces have been arrested in two separate operations in Songkhla.

Drug suppression police arrested Witsanu Promsila, 31, and his wife Jiraphorn Wongkaew, 35, in Ranot district of Songkhla on Friday. They later apprehended Chalor Phongchana, 48, at a resort in Hat Yai on the same day, said Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sanguanphokhai, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

The arrests came after officers obtained information that a drug gang was supplying crystal methamphetamine to dealers in Phuket and nearby provinces to sell to users there.

Officers seized 3 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine from Mr Witsanu and Ms Jiraphorn. The couple were then taken to their house in Ranot district, where 51 packs of crystal methamphetamine, each weighing one kilogramme, and 16,000 speed pills were found hidden in an ice container, said Pol Lt Gen Sarayut.

During questioning, Mr Witsanu admitted he and his wife had delivered drugs to Phuket and other southern provinces and implicated Mr Chalor in the drug trade.

The police team subsequently arrested Mr Chalor in Hat Yai, said the NSB chief.

All of the suspects confessed to the drug charges and were handed over to NSB police for legal action. The investigation is being extended to bring others involved in the drug trade to task.

Initially, the arresting team seized assets worth more than 2 million baht from the suspects, said Pol Lt Gen Sarayut.