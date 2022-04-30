American tourist found safe in Phuket

American tourist William Nehrer, 68, walks out of a forest in Thalang district of Phuket after being found by searchers on Friday. (Photo: Phuket tourist police)

PHUKET: A 68-year-old American tourist who got lost in a forest in Thalang district of this island province was found safely within a few hours on Friday.

William Ernest Nehrer had gone walking in the forest near Khuan Naithon in tambon Sakhu but later got lost, said Pol Lt Col Ekkachai Siri, a Phuket tourist police inspector.

Tourist police officers went to the Pearl of Naithon Hotel, where Mr Nehrer had been staying, to seek further information and learned that he had sent his last location at 3.20pm. The officers coordinated with national park officials and local residents who were familiar with the area to conduct a search.

Two teams set out around 5.45pm along a natural trail on Ban Naithon hill. At around 6.20pm, they found the American man, who had minor bruising from tree branches. “I’m very glad to meet you guys,” the tourist said when seeing those who had searched for him. He thanked them for their help.

He was given first aid before being taken to his hotel, said Pol Lt Col Ekkachai.