Two Cambodians disguised as monks arrested

Immigration police detain two Cambodian nationals disguised as monks in Muang district of Samut Prakan province on Saturday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chaiyutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Two Cambodian men who disguised themselves as Buddhist monks were arrested and charged with illegal entry by immigration police in Muang district on Saturday.

Pol Col Parinya Klinkeson, the Samut Prakan immigration police chief, said police acting on information from local residents raided a shack built in woodland behind Siwa market on Phuttharaksa road in tambon Thai Ban Bai. They arrested the two men there.



The "monks" were identified only as Chi Na, 30, and Rath, 27. Found in their possession were 20-baht and 100-baht banknotes - about 1,000 baht in total - they had collected from local residents. Also found were saffron robes and numerous other articles used by Buddhist monks.



The two admitted they were among other Cambodian nationals who had sneaked across the border into Thailand. Disguising themselves as monks, they travelled by bus to Samut Prakan and went separately in groups to different areas, where they built temporary shacks in the bushes to stay at night.



During the day, they went out to collect alms and donations.



The two were charged with illegal entry and would be deported after legal proceedings.



Police were looking for other fake Cambodian monks.