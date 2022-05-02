Waste-to-energy plant shut as locals gripe over foul smell

The Department of Industrial Works (DIW) has suspended the operation of a waste-to-energy power plant in On Nut after communities complained on Friday of strong smell from the site.

According to DIW director-general Wanchai Phanomchai, the department received complaints lodged by residents regarding the waste disposal plant, which is in Soi On Nut 86 and belongs to Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd.

Friday's complaints were not the first. The department had previously invoked the Factory Act 1992 ordering the plant to solve the matter, but the smell lingered.

Locals also joined an inspection committee but progress proved slight.

When the DIW inspected the factory once again last Friday, it found the problems remained unresolved.

Moreover, factory management was deemed inefficient regarding maintenance protocols and odour-treatment systems.

As locals breathed a sigh of relief, the DIW then invoked sections 37 and 39 of the Factory Act 1992 suspending the factory's operation until all problems were dealt with satisfactorily and in line with standards as stipulated by law.

Kriangphon Phatthanarat, a director on Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd's board, yesterday said the firm has intensified measures to eradicate the source of the smells.

They included adding more deodorant spray systems, beefing up protocols for transferring refuse derived fuel (RDF) and regularly cleaning the area.

Other plans include building renovation.

For now, the firm is awaiting import of machinery for its odour treatment system. It was unclear how long that would take.

He said the firm has strictly complied with instructions of the Energy Regulatory Commission and the DIW, adding the company takes seriously its social responsibility for sustainability and the need to pay heed to environmental concerns.

"The firm will solve matters as soon as possible to keep the city's waste disposal plan going," he said.

A source said it is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's plan to change more than 50% of waste into energy by 2032.