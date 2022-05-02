Family bonds 'help reduce suicide risk'

Depression may push some people to consider the unthinkable,

Department of Mental Health director-general Amporn Benjaponpitak

The Department of Mental Health (DMH) has warned of increasing suicide rates among those of early working age and retirees.

Citing figures from the DMH's National Suicide Prevention Centre, it said an average of 53,000 Thais attempt suicide per year, 4,000 of whom do so successfully.

Moreover, people who fail in a suicide attempt are at risk of attempting the act again.

Suicide is second only to accidents as the chief cause of unnatural death in Thailand.

DMH director-general Amporn Benjaponpitak said stress, depression and burnout are risk factors that predispose some people to commit suicide.

A survey in March indicated that those in the early stages of their career pose a suicidal risk four times higher than other adults. The figures also show this at-risk group has been gradually increasing over the past four years.

During the university-to-work transition, many people face financial pressures, especially in the context of a status-driven, materialistic society.

Family relationships, on the other hand, can help reduce risk factors. "Families can play an important role in helping reduce these issues by providing love and care," said Dr Amporn.

As to existing mental conditions, people who suffer from bipolar disorder are at increased risk of suicide owing to extreme mood swings and difficulty in adapting to circumstances.

However, the risk problem is not limited to those who suffer from a disorder.

Consider the story of a 29-year-old delivery rider, known as Mr Guy. In mid-April, Mr Guy visited his mother, and they discussed his family problems and expenses.

Mr Guy said his wife has just given birth and stopped working to care for the child. The pair fought about jealousy and money. He also told his Mum that he was bored of these issues and wanted to end it all.

At 5pm, someone called his Mum saying Mr Guy was threatening to commit suicide by jumping off Rama IV Bridge. Mr Guy's father and mother went to the spot. His family were able to talk him out of it.

Mr Guy wasn't suffering from depression or other mental health disorders; he was under stress from family issues, the economy and debts.

Dr Amporn said another difficult period is the transition from the full-time workforce to retirement.

People in this group may not be able to accept the change in their bodies, age, their family role and end of their careers.

Most were also found to have acute chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes.

"Family is the best protection," she said. "When people understand their diseases, they will be able to receive treatment sooner."