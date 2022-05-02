Section
9,331 new Covid cases, 84 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 2 May 2022 at 08:36

writer: Online Reporters

A cleaner wearing a face mask cleans a moving walkway at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
The country registered 9,331 more Covid-19 cases and 84 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with 11,535 new cases and 91 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Sunday morning.

There were 9,273 local cases and 58 imported cases.

On Saturday, 22,022 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,271,815 Covid-19 cases, including 2,048,380 cases this year, with 4,114,046 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,701 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,003 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

