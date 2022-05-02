Section
New Covid cases fall below 10,000 for first time since early Feb
Thailand
General

published : 2 May 2022 at 08:36

writer: Online Reporters

A cleaner wearing a face mask cleans a moving walkway at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Daily Covid-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the first time since early February, government data showed on Monday, while deaths fell further below 100.

The 9,331 new cases and 84 fatalities compared with the 11,535 and 91 respectively announced on Sunday. 

There were 9,273 local cases and 58 imported cases.

On Saturday, 22,022 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,271,815 Covid-19 cases, including 2,048,380 cases this year, with 4,114,046 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,701 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,003 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

