Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
200kg marijuana seized near Mekong riverbank
Thailand
General

200kg marijuana seized near Mekong riverbank

published : 2 May 2022 at 17:17

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Seven bags of dried marijuana are displayed on Monday by security authorities who found them left abandoned near the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district of Nakhon Phanom province. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Seven bags of dried marijuana are displayed on Monday by security authorities who found them left abandoned near the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district of Nakhon Phanom province. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Officers from Border Patrol Police Company 237 seized about 200 kilogrammes of premium-grade dried marijuana found abandoned near the bank of the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district late on Sunday night.

The dried marijuana was stuffed in seven large bags, each weighing about 30kg, about 200kg in total. They were found in a roadside bush near Phanom village by the Mekong river.

The drug was believed to have been smuggled across the Mekong river in a long-tail boat and left near the village to be collected by members of a smuggling ring.

Police said since early this year more than three tonnes of marijuana had been seized, mostly in Tha Uthen district.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

200kg marijuana seized near Mekong riverbank

NAKHON PHANOM: Officers from Border Patrol Police Company 237 seized about 200 kilogrammes of premium-grade dried marijuana found abandoned near the bank of the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district late on Sunday night.

17:17
World

Can pee help feed the world?

PARIS "Go pee on the rhubarb!"

16:45
World

Philippines' Marcos keeps big lead in poll on presidential race

MANILA: Ferdinand Marcos Jr has maintained his wide lead in the Philippines presidential election race in a new survey released on Monday, but some political observers say the game may not be over for closest rival Leni Robredo.

16:06