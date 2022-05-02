Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
57 caught for illegal entry on western border
Thailand
General

57 caught for illegal entry on western border

published : 2 May 2022 at 18:15

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Myanmar workers are taken to Lat Ya police station after they were arrested at a border village in Muang district of Kanchanaburi province on Monday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Myanmar workers are taken to Lat Ya police station after they were arrested at a border village in Muang district of Kanchanaburi province on Monday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Fifty-seven Myanmar nationals were arrested at a border village in Muang district of this western border province on Monday by a government patrol, police said.

Acting on a tip-off from local informants, the combined military-police patrol rushed to a forest near Chan Ui, the Moo 5 village in tambon Lat Ya, and found a large group of illegal border crossers hiding there, waiting for transportation to take them further inside the country.

On the seeing the patrol members, they fled in different directions. The soldiers and police managed to round up 25 men, 30 women and two children.

The migrants told police they were from Mawlamyine and Phyathonezu townships in Myanmar. They said they had paid 20,000-28,000 baht each to brokers who them jobs in Ratchaburi, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Surat Thani provinces.

They were handed over to Lat Ya police for legal proceedings on a charge of illegal entry, pending deportation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Grain shortage

The Commerce Ministry has proposed new measures to boost imports of animal feed ingredients to shore up domestic supplies following disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

19:04
Thailand

57 caught for illegal entry on western border

KANCHANABURI: Fifty-seven Myanmar nationals were arrested at a border village in Muang district of this western border province on Monday by a government patrol, police said.

18:15
World

Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12: newspaper

HELSINKI: Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported late on Sunday, citing anonymous government sources.

18:06