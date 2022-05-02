Silapakorn University president resigns over air hostess pictures

Silapakorn University president Chaicharn Thavaravej in a photo taken in 2013. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Silapakorn University president Chaicharn Thavaravej tendered his resignation on Monday after photos of female aircrew posted on his Facebook account stirred a public outcry.

Mr Chaicharn said he decided to step down to protect the image and reputation of the university.

"I would like to take responsibility by resigning as the Silapakorn University president," he said in a letter to the university council chairman.

The resignation will take effect after the council appoints a successor.

Mr Chaicharn's pictures of air hostesses on flights he took went viral on social media last Wednesday.

In a description accompanying the pictures taken in the cabin of a plane, he wrote he always snapped photos of hostesses to show to his junior colleagues to make their "mouths water".

A network of 21 women's organisations on Saturday demanded that the university and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Anek Laothamatas take action against the embattled president, saying the photos and the message amounted to sexual harassment.

In the resignation letter, Mr Chaicharn admitted he had posted the photos and "inappropriate messages" online. But he said he had no intention of harming anyone.

Mr Chaicharn was appointed university president in 2019 after serving as acting president since 2012.