Songkhla Zoo has new baby

Songkhla Zoo shows off its new addition, a female Shetland pony born on Monday night. (Photo supplied)

SONGKHLA: Songkhla Zoo has a surprise new addition to the family, a female Shetland pony born on Monday night.

Zoo director Wanchai Tanwattana announced the happy event on Tuesday.

The filly is the offspring of a pair of seven-year-old Shetland ponies transferred from Chiang Mai Zoo on Sept 21, 2021.

Mr Wanchai said keepers discovered the youngster in the pen with its father and mother on Tuesday morning. They assumed it was born on Monday night.

They still have to come up with a name for their latest member, which was being well taken care of by the zoo's veterinarians, he said.

The mother pony is feeding the foal while receiving food from a zoo worker at Songkhla Zoo, Songkhla province, on Monday. (Photo supplied)