9,288 new Covid cases, 82 more deaths

A health worker administers a booster shot to a girl at the Bang Pu municipality office in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 9,288 more Covid-19 cases and 82 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with 9,721 new cases and 77 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 9,268 local cases and 20 imported cases.

On Tuesday, 19,119 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,290,824 Covid-19 cases, including 2,067,389 cases this year, with 4,153,310 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,860 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,162 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.