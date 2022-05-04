Section
Alleged gold snatchers arrested

published : 4 May 2022 at 17:49

writer: Chakkrapan Natanri

Police with gold-snatch suspects Suchat Chaemsawang (centre) and Jirameth Krasin, walking behind him, at Provincial Police Region 4 office in Muang district of Khon Kaen province on Wednesday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)
KHON KAEN: Two men accused of snatching gold chains from the necks of people in three northeastern provinces were arrested in Chon Buri province on Tuesday, Provincial Police Region 4 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Yanyong Vech-osoth said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Suchat Chaemsawang, 29, and Jirameth Krasin, 29, both from Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district.

The two were arrested on warrants dated May 1, 2022 issued by the Sawang Daen Din Provincial Court.

Police also impounded two motorcycles believed to have been used in committing the crimes, and other items including a gold-plated amulet for examination.

Pol Lt Gen Yanyong said the two men were suspects in 16 snatch-and-flee cases between November 2021 and March 2022 - eight in Nong Khai, seven in Udon Thani and one in Sakhon Nakhon.

Among them, a woman's 20-baht weight gold necklace was snatched by thieves in Sawang Daen Din district, Sakon Nakhon province, on Feb 18 this year.

Information from the victims led investigators to seek warrants for the arrest of Mr Suchart and Mr Jirameth, and they were apprehended in Chon Buri on Tuesday.

