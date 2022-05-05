Dept to ensure better prison food after complaints

The Department of Corrections will check the quality of food served in penitentiaries nationwide and it will assume responsibility if any inmates fall ill from prison food.

Director-general Ayuth Sintoppant said on Wednesday that he and Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin set up a committee for the job after being overwhelmed by complaints about the poor quality of prison food.

It conducted random surveys at 12 prisons recently without giving any advance notice. The results showed the food did not meet the department's standards. Some ingredients such as fresh meat, vegetables and seasonings had expired, Mr Ayuth said.

Mr Somsak said he had told the director-general to fix the matter as soon as possible. "The committee will inspect the food at prisons across Thailand and improve it to meet the Public Health Ministry's standards. The assessment will also be checked by the Justice Ministry," he said.

He said the Department of Corrections welcomed public scrutiny and participation in the matter. He would conduct a survey himself and reinforce more efficient food distribution in prisons.

Mr Ayuth said quality control was crucial and food for prisoners must be hygienic and nutritious.

Any prisons that have inmates who fall ill or die from food-related matters will face punishment. He said the catering supervisors will take responsibility if such problems arise.