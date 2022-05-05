Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
ONCB seeks wider drug-probe scope
Thailand
General

ONCB seeks wider drug-probe scope

published : 5 May 2022 at 10:05

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Somsak: ONCB has only 'supportive role'
Somsak: ONCB has only 'supportive role'

A legal amendment has been proposed to expand the authority of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) in anti-drug investigations, which would help speed up proceedings, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The ONCB says its officials only play a supportive role in investigations with no real power to direct undertakings, causing many drug cases to proceed slowly. Investigative teams are typically led by the police.

Mr Somsak said the ONCB seeks to change the law regarding the way narcotics cases are run to permit ONCB officials to lead investigations.

The ONCB is qualified to widen its role to supervise cases, he said. The office employs 305 officials with law degrees, 26 of whom are barristers-at-law.

Mr Somsak said a legal change would help the ONCB be more efficient, adding it aims to seize 10 billion baht of assets a year acquired with drug money.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

April headline inflation rises 4.65% y/y, less than forecast

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a slower-than-expected 4.65% in April from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

11:13
Thailand

Prinn acknowledges new molestation charge

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi acknowledged a charge of sexual molestation of a 17-year-old female apprentice three years ago, at Huai Kwang police station on Thursday morning.

11:08
World

OPEC+ eye modest supply boost as demand dented by China Covid rules

VIENNA: OPEC+ members meeting on Thursday are expected to agree a marginal increase in oil production, bolstered by risks to demand amid coronavirus restrictions in China.

10:45