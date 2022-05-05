ONCB seeks wider drug-probe scope

Somsak: ONCB has only 'supportive role'

A legal amendment has been proposed to expand the authority of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) in anti-drug investigations, which would help speed up proceedings, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The ONCB says its officials only play a supportive role in investigations with no real power to direct undertakings, causing many drug cases to proceed slowly. Investigative teams are typically led by the police.

Mr Somsak said the ONCB seeks to change the law regarding the way narcotics cases are run to permit ONCB officials to lead investigations.

The ONCB is qualified to widen its role to supervise cases, he said. The office employs 305 officials with law degrees, 26 of whom are barristers-at-law.

Mr Somsak said a legal change would help the ONCB be more efficient, adding it aims to seize 10 billion baht of assets a year acquired with drug money.