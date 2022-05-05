Lao fishermen caught delivering drugs on river bank

The Two Lao men are arrested with packages containing 98,000 meth pills in Ban Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom on Wednesday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Two Lao men were caught unloading packages containing almost 100,000 methamphetamine pills from a long-tailed boat onto the Mekong River bank in Ban Phaeng district on Wednesday night.

Thao Sua Ouankaew, 21, and Thao Noi Ouankaew, 24, both from Bolikhamsai province in Laos, were arrested with 49 packages containing 98,000 speed pills in their possession, reporters were told.

The briefing was given by Sukhontharat Chaopong, commander of the 1st unit of the MRU, and Col Uthai Ninwong, commander of the 21st Ranger Task Force.

Acting on information a drug delivery by long-tailed boat was expected in Ban Phaeng district, rangers and soldiers of the MRU began a watch over the area. They came across two men unloading packages onto the river bank late on Wednesday night.

The packages were found to contain methamphetamine pills, and both men were arrested.

During questioning, the suspects said they were being paid 10,000 baht each to smuggle the drugs across the river from Laos to Thailand. They had gone fishing that night as a cover for making the delivery. The drugs were destined for a Thai drug dealer.

The two men had prior records of fleeing arrest for drug smuggling, a spokesman said.