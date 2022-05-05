TikTok signal helps cabbie escape armed junkie

File photo

A taxi driver fearing for his safety used an SOS hand gesture he learned from a social media platform to signal police for help, after his passenger was seen carrying a firearm and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Tanongsak Liangsa, 49, told reporters on Thursday that the passenger, 23, hailed his taxi in Bangkok's Mo Chit area.

The passenger first told the driver to drop him off in Phetkasem but later decided to change his destination several times, to Suan Phueng district in Ratchaburi and then Pluak Daeng district in Rayong.

Mr Tanongsak said the passenger initially told him he was a police officer before claiming he had run away from home.

The driver said he noticed crystal methamphetamine in the passenger's possession. Upon reaching Ban Chang in Rayong, the man suddenly brandished a gun and playfully handcuffed himself.

In fear, Mr Tanongsak kept driving as ordered before he tricked the passenger by saying he needed to go to a toilet at a petrol station.

It was then the driver set his GPS to Ban Bueng police station in Chon Buri. Upon arriving, he made the hand gesture he picked up from TikTok.

In response, police officers rushed to the vehicle, rescued him and arrested the man, whose name was withheld.

Police seized a BB gun, a pocketknife, a pair of handcuffs, four mobile phones, a flashlight, a wristwatch and two leather bags from the man. A urine test later revealed traces of narcotics.

Mr Tanongsak said police gave him 300 baht to cover his fuel costs.