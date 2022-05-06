Thai silk fair buoys homegrown talent as Covid stymies travel

Models don outfits made of Thai silk at a press conference on Thursday announcing this year's annual Thai silk fair. (Government House photo)

The annual Thai silk fair will focus on showcasing collections by 318 fashion design students and teachers from 73 local institutions rather than international designers this year, as the Covid pandemic has yet to end.

The fair will take place on May 28 at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall, near the bank of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam in his capacity as chair of the committee organising the event.

The committee is part of the Association of Thai Silk & Culture Promotions.

The event has been held for 11 years to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother for her dedication to the development of Thai silk and the promotion of silk products at an international level, he said.

It also aims to be a part of the celebrations of her majesty's 90th birthday on Aug 12, Mr Wissanu added.

Guests from about 100 embassies and consulates are expected to gather at the fair, which will run under the banner of the 11th Celebration of Silk, Thai Silk Road to the World.

One of the highlights will be a fashion show in which the permanent secretaries of all 10 ministries will display on the catwalk Thai silk collections designed and produced in recent months, Mr Wissanu said.

International diplomats, as well as professional, amateur and guest models, will present new collections in another show at the same event.

Several popular luk thung country singers -- including Rung Suriya, Sunaree Ratchasima, Chaiya Mitchai, Yingyong Yodbuangam, Yinglee Srijumpol and Paowalee Pornpimol -- will perform at a concert between the first and second fashion shows.