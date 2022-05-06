Five arrests, meth seized in Chiang Mai

Packages containing a total of one million speed pills fund in a pickup, and four suspects were arrested, at a checkpoint in Chiang Dao district, of Chiang Mai on May 2. (Photo: Supplied)

CHIANG MAI: Five suspects were arrested and one million methamphetamine pills seized following a police drug-stop in Chiang Dao district.

On May 2, police arrested two men and two women - Anirut Waharak, 33, Preecha Rodjit, 29, Patcharaporn Khiewsod, 38, and Thanyalak Rodjit, 31 - at a road checkpoint in tambon Mae Na.

One million meth pills were found in their pickup truck, Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, said at a media briefing on Friday.

An extended investigation led to police obtaining court warrants for the arrest of another man, Ratrawee Srikantha, and a woman, Natthaya Boonwaranat.

Ms Natthaya was apprehended on May 3. Mr Ratrawee remained at large.

From Oct 1 last year to April 30 this year, 16,469 drug suspects in 20,228 cases had been arrested. Of those, 107 were major cases, Pol Lt Gen Piya said.

During these operations, 112.89 million meth pills, 702 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 47 kilogrammes of heroin, 141 kilogrammes of opium and 126 kilogrammes of ketamine were seized, he said.