8,450 new Covid cases, 58 more deaths

Tourists visit Yaowarat, Bangkok's Chinatown, on May 4, 2022. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 58 more Covid-19 fatalities and 8,450 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 62 coronavirus-related fatalities and 7,705 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 10,467 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 18,917.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 8,409 in the general population, 37 among prison inmates and four in arrivals from other countries.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 93,840 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 97,672 the previous day), including 27,597 in hospitals (down from 29,275). Of the remainder, 10,869 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 11,987) and 54,971 in home/community isolation (down from 56,033) while 403 others were not specified.

The 24-hour period also saw 12,224 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,316,769 Covid-19 cases, including 2,093,334 this year, with 4,193,895 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,034 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,336 so far this year.