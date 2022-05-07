Section
Rain causes flooding in Chiang Mai
Thailand
General

Runoff draining slowly on some roads, causing traffic tie-ups

published : 7 May 2022 at 15:42

writer: Panumate Tanraksa

Runoff from heavy rain tumbles down the Mae Klang waterfall on Doi Inthanon, the country’s highest mountain, in Chiang Mai on Saturday. (Photo supplied)
Many areas in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai province have been hit by flash floods caused by heavy rain throughout Friday night.

According to media reports on Saturday, the continuous rain had increased the volume of the Mae Klang waterfall in Doi Inthanon National Park and caused runoff. The area had received an average of 110 millimetres of rain per hour.

Roads, including Highway 108 (Chiang Mai-Hot), and four villages in tambon Khuang Pao were inundated. Drainage was slow on roads, including Highway 108, forcing motorists to avoid some lanes and leading to traffic congestion, the reports said.

Personnel and equipment have been mobilised to speed up drainage in homes and facilities. Conditions are expected to return to normal later on Saturday, as water levels in many areas have started to recede.

Local authorities have yet to estimate the cost of the flood damage.

